Berrios caught six of eight targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Berrios worked as the slot receiver with Jamison Crowder (hamstring) inactive, and he turned into Sam Darnold's de facto top target when both Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Chris Hogan (ribs) joined the ranks of injured Jets wide receivers. The 24-year-old Miami product caught a 30-yard touchdown on the Jets' final drive, finding the end zone for the first time in his career. If Crowder's not ready to return against the Colts in Week 3, Berrios will be a candidate to lead the team in targets.