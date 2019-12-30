Berrios caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.

Berrios finishes the season with six catches for 115 yards. More than half of those yards came on a 69-yard catch against Oakland, on which Berrios was tackled just short of what would have been his first career touchdown. The 24-year-old receiver also contributes as a punt returner, returning one for nine yards in this game. Berrios' youth and versatility will keep him in contention for a 2020 roster spot with the Jets.