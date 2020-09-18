Berrios will work as the Jets' primary slot receiver Week 2 with Jamison Crowder (hamstring) sidelined, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowder was officially ruled out for Week 2 by coach Adam Gase on Friday, and he named Berrios as the replacement in the slot. Berrios rarely saw the field with the Jets last season, catching six passes for 115 yards and zero touchdownsin 16 games, but he should be in line for heavy playing time with Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan representing the only other healthy wideouts on the roster. Despite the expected increased field time, he's not guaranteed to be a significant factor in the passing game.