Berrios didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 10-3 loss to New England.
Berrios added a 21-yard kick return and nine yards on two punt returns. He narrowly avoided disaster when he muffed a punt with less than two minutes remaining and the game tied at three, but Berrios' fumble rolled out of bounds. It turned out to be only a matter of time until disaster struck on special teams for the Jets, as New England scored the game-winning touchdown on a punt return in the final minute. Berrios has played more on special teams than offense of late, though it's worth noting that the Jets' Week 12 opponent will be a Bears team that just allowed a kickoff return touchdown to Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson.