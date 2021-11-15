Berrios caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Bills.
Berrios hasn't been targeted more than three times in a game since Week 2. The reserve receiver's role won't grow barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Just five receiving yards Thursday•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Finds end zone in upset win•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: One catch in Week 5•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Limited involvement with Crowder in•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Regresses in Week 3•
-
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Leading receiver in Week 2 loss•