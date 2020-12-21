Berrios caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Berrios' lone miss was more memorable than either of his short connections, as the ball clanked off his hands in the end zone after a strong effort from quarterback Sam Darnold to escape pressure and deliver an accurate pass on the run. Had Berrios caught the ball, it would have been his third touchdown of the season. Up next for the no-longer winless Jets is a Week 16 date with the Browns.