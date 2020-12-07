Berrios caught both of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.
Berrios hasn't found the end zone since Week 2 while surpassing two catches only twice since that point. He's an afterthought in the Jets' unimpressive passing attach with the team's receiving corps healthy.
