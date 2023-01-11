Berrios wasn't targeted in Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 18 catches for 145 yards on 32 targets.

Berrios took a major step back as a receiver after totaling 825 yards and five touchdowns over the previous two seasons, but the gadget player contributed in other ways. He rushed nine times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to throwing a two-yard touchdown. Berrios also had 600 kick return yards and 240 yards on punt returns. The 27-year-old receiver has one more year left on his contract with the Jets and should reprise his role as the return man and part-time player on offense in 2023.