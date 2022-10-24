Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending torn ACL and minor meniscus injury during Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hall's impressive rookie season comes to an early end, and it's a brutal loss for the Jets, who with a 5-2 record now have to proceed forward without the offense's most explosive playmaker. Through seven contests, the 2022 second-round pick amassed 463 rushing yards on 80 attempts (5.8 YPC) with four touchdowns, in addition to securing 19 of 31 targets for 218 yards and another score. As Hall sets his sights on rehabbing for the 2023 campaign, Michael Carter looks like the favorite to step in as New York's lead backfield option, with Ty Johnson poised for the No. 2 role.