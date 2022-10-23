Hall's (knee) initial diagnosis "is not good," per coach Robert Saleh, and it's likely that the running back tore his ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

If the feared torn ACL is confirmed, it would be a brutal loss for the Jets, as Hall had blossomed into one of the game's brightest stars at running back. Prior to getting hurt in the first half, he broke free for a 62-yard rushing touchdown to extend his touchdown streak to four games. Michael Carter took over as New York's lead back in Hall's absence, with Ty Johnson stepping into a change-of-pace role.