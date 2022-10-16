Hall rushed 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. He also caught both his targets for five yards.

Hall's performance was highlighted by a misdirection handoff that he took 34 yards for a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. That play not only helped New York ice an unlikely victory, but it also gave Hall a touchdown for the third straight game. After approaching 200 scrimmage yards last week, the rookie's production on the ground Sunday marked a new high and his first time in triple digits. Just six games into his career, Hall is one of the league's hottest tailbacks ahead of Week 7's visit to Denver.