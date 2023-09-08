Hall (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall's limited participation was expected, as the Jets continue to ease him into practice ahead of his second NFL season. His impressive rookie campaign was cut short by a torn ACL, but Hall has been practicing at full speed since mid-August. While Hall's expected to suit up in Week 1 against the Bills on Monday, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports that Hall's likely to be on a snap count, with the Jets using Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda in the backfield as well.