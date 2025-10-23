Hall (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back limited sessions puts the focus on what Hall is able to do at practice Friday with regard to his standing ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. While so far there's been nothing to suggest that he's in danger of missing the contest, the Jets' top back may need to close the week with a full practice in order to avoid a Week 8 injury designation. In any case, If Hall ends up limited at all or even sidelined versus Cincinnati, Isaiah Davis would be in line to see added snaps.