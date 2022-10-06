Hall (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With back-to-back limited practices under his belt, Hall will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 5 injury designation. That said, so far there's been nothing to suggest that the rookie running back will miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins as he deals with what coach Robert Saleh described as "nicks and bruises" coming out of Week 4 action, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.