Hall (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With another limited session under his belt, Hall will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Falcons without an injury designation. Assuming he's available this weekend, Hall will be in line to continue to lead the Jets' backfield in Week 13, but if he ends up limited or out versus Atlanta, Dalvin Cook would be next up for the team's carries.