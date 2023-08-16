In his return to practice Tuesday, Hall (knee) participated in light individual drills, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 23 last season, was activated off the PUP list Tuesday, and not surprisingly is being eased back into the mix. While the report notes via coach Robert Saleh that the Jets are "very confident" Hall will be ready for Week 1, Cimini suggests that the team's plan is to limit the 2022 second-rounder's workload early in the season, while leaning more heavily on newcomer Dalvin Cook, whose signing with New York is now official. How much work Hall sees out of the gate in 2023 presumably hinges on how he looks as he ramps up his practice activity in the coming days and weeks, but the addition of Cook to a running back room that also includes Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda, allows the team to proceed deliberately with Hall, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry in the seven regular-season games he saw action in last year prior to sustaining his injury.