Hall rushed 22 times for 59 yards and recovered a fumble in the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday in London.

Hall's workload was his largest of the season yet, as the Broncos and Jets engaged in a slugfest where pass protection was at a premium for Justin Fields, who was sacked nine times. Turning to Hall didn't yield particularly encouraging dividends for New York, however, as Denver's talented defense held the talented running back to a long run of eight yards. Hall had come in on an encouraging two-game stretch where he'd amassed 194 rushing yards on 28 carries against the suspect defenses of the Dolphins and Cowboys, but the notable increase in the caliber of competition Sunday served to neutralize him. Hall and the Jets get an easier assignment in their return stateside, as the Panthers will pay a visit to MetLife Stadium next Sunday for a Week 7 interconference clash.