Hall carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards and caught four of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The running back briefly left the game in the first half after fumbling in the red zone late in the second quarter, but Hall returned in the second half and racked up some big yardage once again in a losing effort. The 113 rushing yards were a season high for the fourth-year RB, as were the 42 receiving yards, but he's still looking for his first touchdown of 2025 -- something he came agonizing close to in the fourth quarter, when he was tackled just short of the goal line on a 16-yard reception. Hall will look to get into the end zone in Week 6 against a Broncos defense that just gave up a 47-yard receiving TD to Saquon Barkley, but otherwise held him in check.