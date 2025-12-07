Hall rushed 14 times for 43 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Miami stacked the box without fear and focused on containing Hall after Tyrod Taylor's first-half groin injury forced third-string quarterback Brady Cook into action for the Jets. Hall's 43 scrimmage yards marked his lowest total since Week 2, and he could struggle to find running room against Jacksonville's stout run defense in Week 15, especially if the Jets don't get either Taylor or Justin Fields (knee) back at quarterback. With four games remaining in the regular season, Hall needs 123 rushing yards to secure the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his four-year NFL career.