Hall rushed 12 times for 18 yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

After the Jets mustered just one first down on their first five drives, Hall picked up two by himself on the ground on their final possession of the first half, including a six-yard run on 4th and 1 to set up a field goal for New York's first points of the game. Outside of that drive, the Jets' offensive line didn't open up many holes for Hall or Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 18 yards on eight carries. Outside of two long Hall runs in Week 1, neither running back has mustered much heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs.