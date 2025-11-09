Hall rushed 21 times for 83 yards and caught his only target for a 42-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

Hall took a screen pass to the house for a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Jets' two longest offensive plays besides that touchdown were runs of 30 and 22 yards by Hall. After having zero touchdowns through seven games, Hall has produced two rushing touchdowns, a receiving score and a touchdown pass across his last two outings. He should continue to lead the Jets' run-heavy offense Thursday against the Patriots.