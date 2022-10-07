Hall (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Hall emerged from the Jets' Week 4 win at Pittsburgh with what coach Robert Saleh called "nicks and bruises," the result of a knee injury. It limited the rookie second-round pick in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but after capping Week 5 prep with a full session, he's clear to play this weekend. Hall has been working in a timeshare with Michael Carter this season, but the former has earned a higher snap share the last two games, resulting in 33 touches for 170 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD (as opposed to 23 touches for 75 total yards and no scores for the latter).