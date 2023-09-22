Hall (knee) logged a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Hall's limited participation Wednesday and Thursday was due to load management on his surgically repaired knee. After following the same practice pattern last week, Hall was listed as questionable against Dallas, but he avoided an injury designation this time around. Hall got just four carries against the Cowboys as the Jets abandoned the run after falling behind early, but New York's expected to lean on the ground game more heavily in this AFC East rivalry game.