Hall (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

After sitting out last Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins due to the knee injury, Hall will make his return to action in Week 15. The Jets held Hall out of their first two practices of the week while he continued to manage the injury, but he turned in a full session Friday before being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Despite carrying the designation, Hall had been expected to play all along, though the extent of his role is difficult to project coming off the injury. While he should start, Hall may not handle the 70-plus-percent snap shares that have been typical for him this season and could instead cede more work than usual to backups Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.