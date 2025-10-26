Hall (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Though Hall took a questionable tag into the weekend, the Jets didn't provide any indication that he was at major risk of sitting out Sunday after he turned in a full practice Friday. After averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception through the Jets' first five games, Hall has struggled to find open running room in the last two contests, losses to Denver and Carolina. In those matchups, he took 33 carries for 97 yards (2.9 YPC) while producing a 2-14-0 receiving line on three targets. Hall's lack of productivity of late has been in some part tied to the poor play of quarterback Justin Fields, who struggled to move the offense in both of the past two weeks and appeared to be at risk of losing his starting job heading into Week 8. At least for one more game, however, Fields will retain the starting role for New York after Tyrod Taylor (knee) was ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest.