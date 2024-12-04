Hall (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, but coach Jeff Ulbrich sounded optimistic about the running back's chances of playing Sunday against Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ulbrich may have been optimistic, but he also acknowledged that it's too early in the week to know if Hall and other injured players will play, per SNY Jets. And while Hall played through the knee injury after being listed as questionable last week, he finished with season-low 62 percent snap share and 12 touches in a 26-21 loss to Seattle on Sunday. It's possible his workload disappoints again in Week 14 if he ends up playing, with rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis both looming as threats to take valuable snaps/touches away from a banged-up Hall.