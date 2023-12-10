Hall (ankle) rushed 10 times for 40 yards while catching eight of nine targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

Hall hasn't scored on the ground since Week 6, but he has three receiving touchdowns during that drought, including his three-yard score in the fourth quarter against Houston. He set season highs in catches and receiving yards Sunday, and Hall has caught at least five passes in six of the last eight games. Hall's robust contributions as a receiver continue to make up for his lack of rushing production, as this was his seventh consecutive game with no more than 50 rushing yards. The ankle injury that limited Hall's practice reps heading into the game didn't seem to impact his performance, so he should continue to see a steady diet of both carries and targets in Week 15 against the Dolphins.