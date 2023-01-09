Hall (knee) is progressing faster than expected in his recovery from a torn ACL, and the 21-year-old running back believes he could be ready for training camp in 2023, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Prior to tearing his ACL in October, Hall was the leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, rushing 80 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns while adding 19 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown on 31 targets in his first seven games. Hall's expected to lead the Jets' backfield once he's capable of handling a full workload, and this update at the end of the 2022 season suggests he could be ready from the get-go in 2023.