Jets' Breece Hall: Dealing with groin strain, per head coach

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall sustained a groin strain during Monday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall went down with the injury on a non-contact play, as he caught a swing pass and then tumbled to the ground as he ran upfield, per aBrian Costello of the New York Post. Glenn acknowledged that he doesn't believe that Hall's injury is a "big deal," but the Jets will evaluate the running back more thoroughly and send him in for imaging before a timeline for his return is established, per Cimini. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis (knee) are next up on the Jets' depth chart at running back and would be in line for more opportunities with the first-team offense if Hall misses practice time or preseason action.