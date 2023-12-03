Hall (hamstring) rushed 13 times for 16 yards and caught six of eight targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

With defenses stacking the box and the offensive line failing to open up holes, Hall has been bottled up on the ground over the past two months. Since rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 5, Hall has just 198 rushing yards on 83 carries (2.4 YPC) and one rushing touchdown. Hall has made up for his struggles on the ground with contributions as a pass catcher over that seven-game span, catching 36 of 44 targets for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't seem bothered by the hamstring injury that limited his practice participation leading up to Sunday's loss, and Hall hasn't had fewer than 14 touches in a game since Week 4, so he should continue to see plenty of volume in Week 14 against the Texans.