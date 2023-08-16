Hall (knee) participated in light individual drills in his return to practice Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 23 last season, was activated off the PUP list Tuesday and is unsurprisingly is being eased back into the mix. While head coach Robert Saleh said that the Jets are "very confident" Hall will be ready for Week 1, Cimini suggests that the team's plan is to limit the second-year back's workload early on in the season while leaning more heavily on newcomer Dalvin Cook, whose signing with New York became official Tuesday. How much work Hall sees out of the gate in 2023 presumably hinges on how he looks as he ramps up his practice activity in the coming days and weeks, but the addition of Cook to a running back room that also includes Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda allows the team to proceed deliberately with Hall. In seven regular-season games last season before suffering the knee injury, Hall averaged 5.8 yards per carry and totaled five touchdowns.