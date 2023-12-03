Hall (hamstring) is expected to take the field Sunday versus Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hall is officially listed as questionable for Week 13 despite coming off a full practice session Friday, but things appear to be trending in the right direction for the young running back. Veteran backup Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is also expected to be available Sunday, while Israel Abanikanda (illness) remains questionable. Official word on Hall's status will arrive at least 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.