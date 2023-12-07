Hall (ankle) noted Thursday that he expects to play Sunday against the Texans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Hall didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the running back's comments suggest that he could practice in some capacity Friday. However, in such a scenario we'd expect Hall to need to practice fully in order to avoid an injury destination ahead of Week 14 action.
