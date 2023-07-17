Hall (knee) recently told NFL Network's Mike Yam that he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Bills, Paul Andrew Esden of The Score 1260 reports.

The 2022 second-round pick spent his offseason rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered Week 7 of his rookie season. Coach Robert Saleh said in late May that he was "very optimistic" about Hall being ready for Week 1, though the running back didn't participate in any offseason practices. Hall presumably needs to rejoin practice at some point in August (or late July) to have a shot at playing in the Monday opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11. The Jets have been connected to free-agent RB Dalvin Cook, which hints at a lack of confidence in Hall's health and/or concern about the depth behind him in the backfield -- Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan Knight, Troy Dye.