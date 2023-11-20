Hall carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and caught five of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills.

The running back's nine-yard TD on a pass from Zach Wilson right before halftime accounted for the Jets' only points on the afternoon. New York's stagnant passing game has allowed defenses to stack the box against Hall and prevent him from beating them on the ground, but he's still been able to find some production -- over the last five games, he has just 157 yards and one touchdown rushing, but 237 yards and two scores through the air. It's not yet clear whether coach Robert Saleh will keep Zach Wilson under center in Week 12 against the Dolphins or turn to career backup Tim Boyle, who took over in the second half Sunday, but neither QB is likely to make Hall's life easier.