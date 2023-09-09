Hall (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is expected to play in Monday's contest against the Bills, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh has often reiterated the Jets "have a plan" when it comes to workload balance of Hall, who is coming off a torn ACL midway through last season, and offseason acquisition Dalvin Cook. The prevailing assumption is the latter will receive more of the workload early on, especially as Hall works his way back into game shape, but Saturday's practice designation indicates both backs could, and probably will, see plenty of opportunities come Monday. The Jets have arguably one of the deepest backfields in the league, with capable backups Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda also likely to see a couple of snaps in a given contest.