Hall rushed 16 times for 54 yards and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

Hall has notched at least 14 rushing attempts in 10 of the last 12 games as the most consistent option in the Jets' lackluster offense. He needs 46 rushing yards over the final two games of the regular season to reach 1,000 for the first time in his four-year NFL career. Hall will try to hit that benchmark in Week 17 against the Patriots.