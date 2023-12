Hall (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Hall was upgraded to full Friday and is ready to roll for Sunday's divisional tilt. Hall is coming off one of his biggest games of the season after totaling 126 yards and one touchdown on 18 touches last week in the Jets' upset win over the Texans.