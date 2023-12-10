Hall (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Though he carried a questionable designation into the weekend for the second game in a row, Hall will ultimately get the green light to play through the ankle injury. He may be less healthy this week than he had been in Week 13, however; after practicing in limited fashion twice and once as a full participant last week while managing a hamstring injury, Hall turned in just one limited practice in Week 14. In any case, Hall is expected to return to his familiar role as the Jets' lead back, and he'll be joined in the backfield by quarterback Zach Wilson, who is reclaiming starting duties after New York waived Tim Boyle on Tuesday. The poor play at quarterback and along the offensive line appears to be hindering Hall in the running game of late, as he's averaging just 2.2 yards per carry on 71 totes over his last six games. Hall has been able to keep his fantasy value afloat to some degree by catching 31 passes for 236 yards and two scores over that six-game stretch.