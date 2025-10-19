Hall rushed the ball 11 times for 38 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers. He added two receptions on three targets for 14 yards.

The Jets had an abysmal offensive showing, mustering only 220 net yards on 60 plays. Hall was a part of that, though he had very little running room as the offense offered minimal threat through the passing game. His longest gain from scrimmage was only eight yards, and Hall has now been held below 60 total yards in four of seven games this season. Given that he's also yet to find the end zone, his fantasy output has been very volatile.