Coach Robert Saleh noted that Hall (knee) will be limited at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini previously indicated that Hall, who is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered last October, is expected to play in Monday's season opener against the Bills, as is newcomer Dalvin Cook. Hall will have two more chances to log a full practice session ahead of Week 1 action, and assuming he's active against Buffalo, we'd expect the Jets to employ some form of a backfield time-share out of the gate.