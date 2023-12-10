Hall (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hall logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression during Week 14 prep and entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to an ankle injury, but it appears that he'll be able to take the field Sunday. That has been the expected scenario since head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that he was expecting the lead running back to be able to suit up. Hall's fantasy ceiling is limited to an extent by the Jets' shaky offensive line and poor QB play, but he's maintained a decent floor thanks to his work as a pass catcher.