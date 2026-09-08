Hall (groin) was seen taking part in positional drills during Tuesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets won't release their first injury report of the season until Wednesday, but Hall's activity at Tuesday's session offers hope that he might be listed as a full participant in practice. Though Hall had been sidelined for or limited in practices over the past three weeks while nursing a minor right groin strain, the expectation is that he'll be ready to handle a lead role out of the backfield in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.