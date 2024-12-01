Hall (knee) rushed 12 times for 60 yards and ran in a two-point conversion in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks. He didn't catch his only target and fumbled twice, losing one.

After the Jets' PAT was blocked following their first touchdown, Hall ran in a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-0 after New York's second score. Hall tied his season low with just 12 touches, though, and he fumbled at the end of an 11-yard run in the third quarter. He was nursing a knee injury heading into the game, which likely explains why Hall ceded more touches than usual to backups Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who combined for 59 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on six carries and five targets. If Hall manages to avoid the injury report as the Jets prepare to face the Dolphins in Week 14, that could portend a larger workload against a Miami defense that has been more vulnerable to the run than the pass.