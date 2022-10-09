Hall rushed 18 times for 97 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Hall capped his 79-yard catch in the first quarter by dragging a defender nearly 20 yards, but he was ultimately tackled just short of the goal line. Michael Carter scored a one-yard touchdown on the next play, and a similar script unfolded in the fourth, when Carter scored from one yard out after a 21-yard Hall catch. Hall finally found the end zone himself from five yards out later in the fourth quarter, giving the rookie second-round pick a touchdown in three of his last four games. Carter's presence keeps Hall from taking on a true workhorse role, but Hall has emerged as one of the league's most explosive young running backs heading into a Week 6 trip to Green Bay.