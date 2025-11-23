Hall rushed 16 times for 44 yards and caught all four of his targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens. He also lost a fumble.

Hall has recorded at least 111 scrimmage yards in six of 11 games this season and at least 119 yards in three of the past four games. His fumble came at the two-yard line in the fourth quarter as he was battling for extra yards at the end of an 11-yard run. Hall led the Jets in both rushing yards and receiving yards for the second time in the past three games, so he's poised to maintain a significant role in the Jets' underwhelming offense against the Falcons in Week 13.