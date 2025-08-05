Hall left Tuesday's practice early with a trainer, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall walked off the practice field Tuesday morning, leaving Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to handle first-team backfield reps. There's been some chatter this summer about the new coaching staff dividing RB work more evenly, with Allen in particular said to be making a good impression, but Hall still figures to be the starter and lead runner heading into Week 1, assuming the injury Tuesday morning is nothing serious.