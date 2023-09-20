Hall (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall's practice reps have been capped all season, with the Jets taking a cautious approach with his return from the torn ACL he suffered last October. He suited up for both of the team's first two games but saw his touches dip from 11 in Week 1 to four in Week 2 as the Jets fell behind early in Dallas and abandoned the run. If the Jets are able to follow a more positive game script this Sunday against the Patriots, Hall should see his opportunities tick back up.