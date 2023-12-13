Hall (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall was listed as questionable with the same injury last week and ended up taking 18 touches for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 win over Houston. The Jets haven't been able to run the ball this season, but Hall has remained useful for fantasy managers thanks to his key role as a pass catcher and his impressive work picking up yards after the catch. He'll likely be fine to handle his usual workload Sunday at Miami.