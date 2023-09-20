Hall (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall's practice reps have been capped all season, with the Jets taking a cautious approach with his return from a torn ACL. He suited up for each of the team's first two games but saw his touches dip from 11 in Week 1 to four in Week 2 as the Jets fell behind early in Dallas and abandoned the run. "I only had four touches, that's why we struggled," Hall said after the Week 2 loss, per Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media, so the second-year running back is hoping for a larger workload in Sunday's upcoming home game against the Patriots.